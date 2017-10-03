Text Messages

Government snub unbelievable

It is unbelievable that chiefs who sit in the House of Chiefs that symbolises the unity of the nation could snub the government for whatever reason. These are chiefs who are recipients of Government subvention. This must be stopped forthwith.

LHT.

————————————————

No unity of purpose in North West

Appreciating what was said by the anonymous man who wrote to you about the Voice of North Westerners. This really made a lot of sense. Provinces will only develop if people speak with one voice. Unfortunately, this is not so in the N/W because the unity portrayed is cosmetic. Two ethnic groups don’t see eye to eye. Is it not interesting that recently the province had almost all its MPs serving at cabinet and deputy minister level and yet no tangible development took place? Districts relied on thermal power, roads remained undone. My advice is speak with one voice.

Mulenga, Kitwe.

————————————-

HH, Kambwili same arrogant men

Chishimba Kambwili and HH are one and the same. They don’t look at the poor as barometers to gauge economic normalcy in the country. No wonder one opts to stay in South Africa and just hear about confusions in Zambia while the other flies to the UK for tea and back. These are leaders who just use the poor as stepping stones and have no regards for them. Mr. Kambwili used terms like “Mapyete” and Puti during 2016 campaigns. We shall campaign against those who have no primary consideration for the poor and the unemployed that they never rule Zambia in their time.

Change life Zambia.

———————————–

Govt and traditional ceremonies

Government and traditional ceremonies, it may be perceived as a long standing norm but not obligatory for government official participation. There is no need for government to be sore at being not officially invited for it has nothing to do with it. Government presence only serves that traditional chieftaincies continue to be subservient and nothing else! Here all government speeches are political this is why it hurts that the traditional custodian decides not to give you a special platform.

Charles.

——————————–

Advice to ‘Wada’

Advice to our national team coach. According to my reliable sources, I am told that Nigeria want to defend that game due to a three point’s difference but Zambia can only win the game through an attacking game.

Mr Hustler, ZCAS

———————————

Congratulations for the inclusive national budget

Congratulations for your inclusive budget. How can a good budget be a bad one just because of K5 TV levy? Old politicians are full of lies and have no room in Zambia anymore. My free advice to the opposition is please rewrite your old manifestos you might have a chance in 2021. Some provinces gave PF a no development protest vote in 2016 now that PF has delivered in all provinces it is a straight walk with heas high. Not even tribal appeal will favour parties with no agenda for Zambia. Congrats Lungu.

KJC.

———————————-

Abolish noisy NGOs

Abolish NGOs in Africa and stop noise. How can you develop your country by protesting every day? Look at the noise over those fire engines, it’s like protesting that government should not build hospitals. I feel western and eastern blocs should stop funding these NGOs so that they stop making noise.

Concerned Citizen.

——————————————

The shame of our NGOs

What development are the NGOs talking about? When they have failed to build schools, hospitals or even pit latrines. What they know is just to protest and eat money from donors. Today, Africa is crying because of their failure to deliver.

Mumba.