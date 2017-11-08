By Simon Muntemba

I HAVE not grown cold feet on suing Chishimba Kambwili for telling lies that State House political advisor Kaizer Zulu corruptly gave me money to raise accusations against him on economic fraud, suing him is a must, Chilufya Tayali has vowed.

And Mr Tayali who is Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader disclosed that his lawyers were processing legal action against Mr Kambwili.

Recently, embattled Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili was challenged to prove his K20,000 corruption allegation against Mr Tayali or face the law for his unsub-stantiated rantings.

Mr Kambwili, who was reported to police by Mr Tayali for alleged fraudulent registration of a company using ghost names to obtain government contracts, had accused Tayali of corruptly receiving K20, 000 to scandalize him.

Mr Kambwili alleged that Mr Tayali received K 20,000 from state house Political advisor Kaizer Zulu, to raise accusations against him on allegedly economic fraud.

And Mr Tayali has vowed to sue the Roan parliamentarian who has of late been making unsubstantiated corruption allegations on innocent individuals to build his political base.

He disclosed that his lawyers have officially written to Prime TV to get the get a copy of a video before legal proceeding could be instituted against Mr Chishimba.

“I am definitely suing him, in fact my lawyers have officially written to Prime TV to get a copy of a video so that we can proceed with the matter. As soon as the Prime TV avails my lawyers with the video, we will proceed to sue Chishimba Kambwili,” Mr Tayali said.

The EEP leader further said Mr Kambwili should realise that political ranting and threats of an empty anti-corruption crusade would not save him from facing the law this time around.

Mr Tayali insisted he had enough evidence to back the allegations against Mr Kambwili.