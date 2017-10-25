By Buumba Chimbulu

THE Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has urged the business sector to continue testing the large Angolan market which presents many opportunities, particularly for agro and livestock products.

This is because Zambia’s share in Angola’s imports from the world has generally been small and diminishing in the last five years despite the large market available in Angola.

ZDA acting manager communications and public relations, Martinet Malyo, said a market research it recently conducted in Angola revealed that Zambia was not maximising its potential to exploit the Angola market.

Ms. Malyo said this could be seen by the decline of exports from as high as US$24.7 million in 2012 to US$8 million in 2015.

“The volume of trade between the two countries has been very low. However, the exports of Zambia to Angola have been dominated by cereals and groundnuts over the period under review,

“Further, in 2016, the composition of Zambia’s exports to Angola largely included maize seed, non-alcoholic beverages, day old chicks and machinery for working cereals,” Ms. Malyo said.

She explained that there was an indicative potential for processed foods which was exhibited by the prevalence of non-alcoholic beverages over the last 5 year period as well as groundnuts and mealie meal.

Ms. Malyo further explained that a quick analysis revealed that opportunities available in the agriculture sector were immense as there was a need in Angola for agricultural equipment manufactured in Zambia as well as a need for seed and other inputs such as day-old chicks.

“This clearly indicates that much of the potential market for Zambia in Angola lies in the agricultural sector especially agricultural inputs such as seed, day old chicks, animal and chicken feed,

“There is therefore need to expedite the finalisation of the bilateral trade agreement between the two countries to ratify and implement it for the benefit of growing trade between Zambia and Angola,” she said.