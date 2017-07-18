By JACK MAPAPAYI

A 50-YEAR OLD man of Kabuya village in Chief Mwininyilamba’s chiefdom in Ikelenge has been beaten to death after being suspected of practicing witchcraft.

North Western commissioner of police Auxensio Daka said the incident occurred last week and identified the deceased as Mr Geoffrey Kabembi.

Mr Daka explained that the matter was reported by Fanwell Luwi, wife of the deceased after a mob beat Mr Kabembi to death.

“Yes, we received a report in Ikelenge district where one man was beaten to death on suspicion of practicing witchcraft. Among those implicated in the incident were Paul Kamau, Benson Kamau and other family members,” he said.

He explained that after Mr Kabembi was beaten, he was taken to Chief Mwininyilamba by the assailants and the matter was not reported to police.

“But the chief told the assailants to take him back on seeing that Mr Kabembi’s condition was bad. Consequently he died last Friday around 13:00 hours,” said Mr Daka

He said no arrests had been made as all the assailants are on the run.

“However, investigations have been launched and the body of the deceased has been deposited in Kalene Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting burial,” he said.