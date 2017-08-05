By MICHAEL MIYOBA

THE Midlands Basketball league returns to action this weekend with seventh-placed Heroes Play United being hosted by Munali Suns in a Week-Nine fixture slated for the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.

Heroes will seek to redeem themselves after they were walloped 91-41 by defending champions Matero Magic last weekend.

Meanwhile, Napsa Hurricanes will seek to maintain their perfect run in the league when they take on a Nishati Denvers side that was walloped 60 -12 by this year’s league contenders Green Buffaloes.

Bottom-place Intrepid Bulls who are yet to record a win in the league this season will take on Hawks who are sixth on the league table with 11 points.

On Monday, defending champions Matero Magic will face a third-placed LCC Looters that inflicted Intrepid Bulls to a 78-60 defeat.

Magic will seek maximum points to displace Pacers from the summit of the league table to keep their hopes of retaining the MBL title alive.

League leaders UNZA Pacers will seek maximum points to stay top on the league table when they take on Buffaloes at the same venue.

The Cuthbert Tembo-drilled Pacers will try to maintain their perfect run in the league after having edged Nishati Denvers 65-63 last weekend.

Meanwhile in the feminine league, Nishati Shells, who are bottom on the league table with seven points will take on sixth-placed Hotspurs.

With Sain Mbuzi’s girls yet to record a win this year, the clash against Hotspurs will present a reviving point for Nishati Shells who are still hunting for their first victory of the season.

The 2016 femine league runners up, Matero Magic Sparks awaits the visit of LCC Lootresses while league leaders Buffaloes will play defending champions UNZA Honeys.