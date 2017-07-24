By AARON CHIYANZO

THE church today has developed a big appetite for money so that they are ready to twist the truth for their own benefit and to the degradation of others, Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) president Joseph Busenga has observed.

And Mr Busenga said that clergymen had become politicians in their own fashion and that people without money were nothing to them.

He also noted that fake prophets had rocked Zambia, looking for every opportunity to make money at the expense of the vulnerable in society.

“False prophets are everywhere and unfortunately, most of our women have become victims of those prophets because of the desperation of our women, busy looking for miracles and quicker solutions to what they perceive to be endless problems,” he said.

Mr Busenga pointed out that vulnerable people in society easily fall prey to the tactics of the false prophets of doom.

Meanwhile, Mr Busenga said the youth in Zambia had developed an endless desire to engage into the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

He said that abusing alcohol and drugs had in turn affected the youth so much that the two vices had turned them into sex machines.

Mr Busenga explained that youths tend to follow blindly and engage in activities that satisfied their desires for the moment without considering future consequences.

“Youths are the future leaders, but the rate at which youths are indulging in sexual activities, drinking and smoking dagga only shows how this nation is falling apart,” he said.

Mr Busenga attributed the increase in the number of school and university drop outs to increased abuse of alcohol and drugs by the youth.