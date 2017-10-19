By Annie Zulu

THE growing number of children begging on the streets of Lusaka has raised concern among city dwellers, who are now imploring law enforcers to take quick action by arresting guardians and parents whose children are seen roaming the streets.

The residents charged that most of the children do not go on the street on their own, but were just sent by their parents and guardians to make money.

The Daily Nation talked to James Mwanza, a street vendor who operates from the Central Business District and he observed that only a few children beggars on streets were genuinely homeless, as most of them even went home when it was late.

He alleged that most of the children roaming the streets where just used by selfish and irresponsible parents.

“It is sad that there are parents and guardians out there who would encourage their children to beg on the street, most of them they come from homes and sometimes their parents who are well-abled even wait for them,” Mr. Mwanza said.

Another street vendor from Kulima Tower Bus station Towela Nyirongo noted that some parents and guardians opted to use children to beg for money because they were aware that people were moved by children.

She urged law enforcers to look into the matter and arrest all parents whose children were roaming the streets.

“They opt to use children to make money because they know that children have an innocent face and people will easily be moved and give them money, but that should not be the case.

“My appeal to the law enforcers is that they should arrest all parents that are sending their children on the streets to go and beg for money,” she said.

And Child Labour Ambassador Samson Mutambo noted that there was need for the relevant authority to scale up efforts in making sure that the Zambian Law on child care and protection by both parents and guardians were dully followed.

He also stated that there was need to create a huge awareness on the Children’s Rights and Protection Act so that people were aware of their duties and responsibilities as a way of doing away with child street begging.

“As a parent you are supposed to look after your child, you must protect that child from exploitation, abuse and even neglect, not to send them on the streets to make money for you.

“To everyone, if you give children money it means you are pulling them to come next day for another round of begging. If people have extra money to spend, the best way is to use the right channel,” Mr Mutambo said.