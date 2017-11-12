By CHIKUMBI KATEBE

GOVERNMENT has issued a seven-day ultimatum to police officers to stop trading on Government premises, which include police camps.

This is according to a notice issued by deputy director administration P M Kabengele in which the Ministry of Home Affairs has called for the demolition of structures other than accommodation within the police camps across Zambia.

“Be informed that the Police High Command is in receipt of an admin circular no. 2 of 2017 from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the trading and sale of merchandise on Government premises.

“You are therefore instructed to demolish the structures you have constructed on Government premises which is in direct contravention of the Terms and Conditions of service for public service No. 58(B) which read in part “no officer shall engage in the trade or sale of any merchandise in a government office or any other Government premises,” Mr Kabengele said.

The notice has given the affected officers a seven days ultimatum to demolish and stop their various businesses within the police camps, including chicken runs and makeshift shops.

Many police camps have become synonymous with small-holder businesses as a way of making ends meet as the thirteenth check to supplement their salaries.