By Oscar Malipenga

ALL members of Parliament regardless of their political affiliations are expected to attend all state functions, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini directed yesterday.

He explained that all members of Parliament were expected to attend State functions because they were civic leaders.

“You are expected to attend functions of such nature because you are civic leaders who do not only represent members of your political party but all citizens in your constituencies who may not be partisan,” he said.

Dr Matibini said this when rendering a ruling on a point of order raise by UPND Luampa Member of Parliament Makozo Chikote after he complained of being attacked by suspected Patriotic Front (PF) cadres for attending a government function in full view of the Vice President Inonge Wina, district commissioner, members of the diplomatic corps and police officers who were present.

In his point of order yesterday, Mr Chikote said he had just come back from a 30 day suspension from the House for not attending a government function.

“But I was attacked in full view of police officers, district commissioners and diplomats and vice president while attending a government function.

“Is her honour the Vice President in order to remain silent…to remain silent leaving a member of Parliament who was attacked so badly when I was executing my duties, is she in order to remain quiet over this serious issue,” he said.

But in his ruling, Dr Matibini advised all the members of Parliament to stop shunning state functions.

Dr Matibini further explained that he personally followed the proceedings of the functions in question.

“I followed this particular event and I followed the reaction…What you are saying is contrary to what transpired,” Dr Matibini said.

He said the Vice President openly condemned the actions by suspected PF cadres, adding that she did not remain silent.

“I am further informed that the concerned youths have been disciplined and apology has been rendered,” he said. Dr Matibini said the bottom line was members of Parliament were in order to attend such functions.

He also reminded members of Parliament that whenever they were criminally attacked there were relevant authorities to report to.

AND Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini yesterday chased out of Parliament Patriotic Front (PF) Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube for passing running commentaries.

The incident happened when Kantombora UPND Member of Parliament Derick Livune was contributing to the motion moved by UPND Gary Nkombo urging government to expedite payment of terminal benefit to all retirees.

Dr Matibini was forced to order Mr Ngulube to leave the House until tomorrow (today) after he was heard passing running commentaries while Mr Livune was on the floor.

Mr Ngulube left the House immediately.