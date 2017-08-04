I WRITE to urge UPND party to stop being a cry baby party all the time but endeavour to advance political maturity.

The complaint that they cannot campaign freely for the forth coming bye elections in various wards and Councils Countrywide is very shocking and unfortunate.

Why should they be the only party that is drumming the trumpet the loudest that there is no freedom of association for them to campaign?

The Police and Electoral Commission of Zambia definitely have guidelines for all the political parties participating in the forth coming bye elections.

The guidelines are not intended to favour any single political party but for all parties participating in the elections.

Why then should UPND be complaining of the state of emergency which is not even enforced because Article 30 of the Constitution was not tempered with by the President when he evoked Article 31.

That is the only article that can enforce the state of emergency in this Country.

Why are our learned people in Zambia especially in opposition always fond of misleading innocent Zambians so that they have something to point at when results are not in their favour?

Is the Police only refusing UPND to hold meetings or the party want to be holding their meetings outside the given guidelines to all political parties?

Let us grow politically and stop the crying baby syndrome for God’s sake.

Wisdom Muyunda

Chingola