By Bennie Mundando

WE are appealing to President Edgar Lungu to consider splitting Lufwanyama into two districts because it is too big, a development which had made it difficult for development to be rolled out evenly to all parts, PF youths on the Copperbelt have said.

Provincial youth secretary Christopher Kalenge told the Daily Nation yesterday that the PF government’s decentralisation policy had proved to be an equaliser for rural development as it had recorded success stories where new districts had been created as services had been taken closer to the people.

Mr. Kalenge said for the area to attain meaningful development just like the rest of the country, it was important to divide the district into two so that there could be devolution of responsibility by the two would-be local government institutions according to what would be priority in the two new districts.

Mr. Kalenge said Lufwanyama alone had 16 wards divided into two between the eastern and western regions while housing six different chiefs with a vast population whose needs may not be successfully addressed by a single administration due to scarce resources hence the need to re-plan it.

“Lufwanyama is a very vast landscape and setting up a new district alongside the existing district would help the entire Lamba land to appreciate the development that the country is experiencing as a result of the able team of Government President Lungu has assembled and the sound leadership he is providing.

“To the political parties, it would also be easy to mobilise their supporters and would be a bonus on our party especially if we take service delivery to the people as that would help us to tell the people the massive development we could have initiated in the area by the next election because Lamba land has always given us problems,” Mr. Kalenge said.