By Violet Tembo

THE state has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his vice Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba were respectively charged with seditious practices and unlawful assembly.

When the case was called out for continued trial in the Luanshya Magistrate court, the state prosecutor informed the court that instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were that the case be discontinue by way of a nolle prosequi.

Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi, who was sitting in Luanshya then informed the accused persons that they were free and the charges against them had been discontinued.

Hichilema and Mwamba were jointly charged with seditious practices and jointly charged on unlawful assembly.

In count one, Hichilema was charged with, seditious practices contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It was alleged that Hichilema on September 20, in Mpongwe, conspired with other unknown people to bring into hatred, incite violence, resistance and disobedience to the administration of the elected government of Zambia by uttering words, “Nga taba mufumishe Matambo, epo ulubuli lwalatampila (If they haven’t released [Copperbelt UPND chairperson Elisha Matambo], that’s how the fight will start.” In count two Mwamba, 57, of house number 10 Roan road, Kabulonga, was charged with seditious practices.

It is alleged that on September, 26, in Mpongwe, accused number two, Mwamba did conspire with others unknown to bring into hatred, incite violence, resistance, and disobedience to the administration of the elected Government of Zambia by uttering words namely” ifwe pano ngaba UPND tufwile twakana iyi Government yakwa Lungu; ngabamyeba ati kuli ama meeting yaba Lungu mulekana, pantu president wesu ni HH”.

In count three the duo were charged with unlawful assembly contrary to the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on September, 26, in Mpongwe being in a public place jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown did convene, assemble unlawfully with intent to carry out some common purpose without notifying the regulating officer.