…Father Chikoya says let there be love and forgiveness among couples

By Sandra Machima

THE increasing number of cases of violence among couples in the country has become a source of worry, says Council of Churches in Zambia general secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya.

Father Chikoya said there was urgent need to address the situation before many lives were lost.

Fr Chikoya has however called for love and forgiveness among couples, saying the church was concerned with the increasing number of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases among couples in the country.

The violence, he said, resulted in partners losing their lives.

The clergyman said there was need for maximum restraint among couples by applying the principle of love and forgiveness, noting there were always better ways of managing conflicts as opposed to fighting and killing each other in the process.

He said couples could choose either to seek counselling from Faith-Based Organisations or marriage counsellors or better still walk away from abusive relationships.

The clergyman was reacting to the shooting of Precious Manganesa by her boyfriend Shinka Kaputo in Lusaka’s Meanwood area a fortnight ago.

And the CCZ General Secretary has also appealed to all political players in the country to commit themselves to the long-awaited dialogue between President Edgar Lungu and opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Father Chikoya said as the nation was approaching the National Day of Prayer and Fasting on 18th October, there was need for political leaders to unite as a way of bringing people together.

He said the day of National Prayer and Fasting must be non-partisan, saying politicians must avoid politics of insults and personality assassination but instead must battle by debating issues affecting citizens in the nation.

He has also called for civility among politicians in the country, adding that the Council of Churches was in support of all efforts including those being spearheaded by the Commonwealth.