Editor,

The games some lawyers are playing nationally and internationally goes to show that lawyers cannot be guilt at all despite having committed a crime with impunity. The defence in some cases is totally defending criminality which must be stopped immediately. How on earth can dignified lawyers go to defend a matter of pure cold blood murder of the worst kind? Shame to lovers of money than human life. We urge government to scrap the bail pending because those who commit crimes use it as a shield hence stealing at will since they would use the spoils to buy legal services.

KJC