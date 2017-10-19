By Chikumbi Katebe

SHORTAGE of clinical officers is hampering smooth operations at Chilenje 1 Level Hospital in Lusaka, it has been learnt.

And the Public Service Commission has thanked Government for upgrading the health facility in the area.

Hospital superintendent Dr Mwaka Chiko is concerned about the inadequate number of clinical officers at the health facility, which she noted forces patients to spend unnecessarily long hours in queues.

Dr Chiko said this when the Public Service Commission toured the health facility yesterday.

This was in the continued familiarisation tour of public service facilities in an effort to engage the workers on challenges they face in their line of duty.

Last week, the commission visited the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and Ministry of Finance respectively on a similar mission.

“We would like to thank Government for providing us with extra nurses and other support staff, although we still have shot falls with clinical officers, especially that they are front liners to see patients quickly otherwise patients stay here longer than necessary.

“Now with specialist doctors at our hospital, we are managing patients very well with very few referrals to UTH,” Dr Chiko said.

And Public Service Commission chairperson Dickson Chasaya hailed Government for upgrading Chilenje to a 1st level hospital especially that he was a Chilenje resident himself since 1966.

He said the health workers at Chilenje Hospital had huge task to serve the people especially that health was an important sector.

“People come here because they expect an excellent service. Yes, you may be overstretched but try your level best to give a good service as yours is your calling.

“Our duty as a commission is to provide you some solutions to your numerous challenges because we want to see you smiling happy and loyal,” Mr Chasaya said.

He has advised the workers to keep politics out of and serve the Government of the day loyally.