By MICHAEL MIYOBA

CHIPOLOPOLO Striker Justine Shonga has been accused of signing two contracts with two different Premier Soccer League clubs in South Africa.

Shonga who recently joined South African giants Orlando Pirates on a free transfer after parting ways with FAZ Super division outfit Nkwazi FC, is also said to have penned a three year deal with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The ‘Brazilians’ (Mamelodi) have claimed that Shonga signed a pre-contract with them following the conclusion of the 2017 COSAFA Cup in July.

Mamelodi head coach Pitso Mosimane also confirmed that he was present when the 20-year old Chipolopolo striker signed a pre-contract with the Tshwane giants.

Speaking in an interview in South Africa, Mosimane claimed that he even took a picture with the Chipolopolo striker when he visited Mamelodi during the negotiation period.

“There is a little bit of confusion there with Justin. Justin came to the club, we talked to him. There is a little bit of irregularities, but I was there when we signed Justin. We will see how it goes going forward,” Mosimane said.

Mumelodi spokesperson Thulani Thuswa confirmed to local a media house that the club’s legal team was assessing the matter before any action could implemented.

Thuswa said Shonga signed a five-year contract with Sundowns in July and was to join the team in January, but could not do so because the club had already exceeded its foreign quota.

“Yes, the boy signed a contract with Sundowns in July. He signed a five-year contract. It was three years with an option to renew with two years,

“Our legal team is having a look at the matter and we will then refer our contract to the Premier Soccer League. We are pursuing the matter.

Meanwhile Pirates have denied knowing anything about Sundowns’ signing on Shonga.

Pirates administrative manager Flyod Mbele said Shonga was their player.

“I don’t know that he signed a pre-contract with Sundowns. What I know is that he signed for Pirates,” Mbele said.

Shonga’s agent, Michael Ngobeni, also dismissed Sundowns claim that Shonga signed a contract with them.

Ngobeni said the former Nkwazi FC top man was happy and focused to delivering great results at Orlando Pirates.

“The player is happy at Pirates. He’s got a contract with Pirates and not anyone else. As we speak, he’s in camp with the Zambian national team. He is focused on doing well in the upcoming league games,” said Ngobeni.

Shonga made his debut in the PSL when he was introduced in the second half of Pirates’ 2-2 draw with Polokwane City last weekend.