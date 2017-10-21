By Andrew Mukoma

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) members in Sesheke have demanded for the removal of their district commissioner, Mr Mubita Siyamana.

The members, who mainly are youths have accused Mr. Siyamana of incompetence and being old to hold the position.

The members openly told their PF secretary-general Davis Mwila who is touring Western Province that the party leadership no longer needed the services of Mr. Siyamana.

They want Mr. Siyamana to be replaced by someone else who can represent the government adequately.

“We have our own abled men and women who can be District Commissioners here in Sesheke District. Let him (Siyamana) be taken back to Senanga where he was district party chairperson,” they claimed.

But Mr. Mwila advised the members that there were procedures of doing things in the ruling party.

Mr. Mwila instead advised the members to continue working with Mr. Siyamana for the sake of unity in the party.

He also urged members in Sesheke to maintain discipline amongst themselves.

Mr. Mwila is accompanied by PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya and Western Province chairperson Maxwell Mututwa.