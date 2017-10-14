By Nation Reporter

THE search for the missing bodies of the people that drowned on Lake Bangweulu in Samfya district has continued.

Rescue teams composed of Zambia Army Marine Corps and Zambia Police were scouring the waters for more survivors or bodies.

It is believed the fishermen were travelling to Njipi village on a fishing expedition and met their fate around 01:00hours on Thursday when a storm hit the waters. About 20 people are feared dead while three have survived after the boats they were in capsized on Lake Bangweulu after heavy rains and a storm hit the lake in the early hours of Thursday.

Luapula province police commissioner Hudson Namachila told reporters that two bodies have been retrieved so far.

Mr. Namachila identified the two as Derrick Mumba aged 40 and Kasakula Chiputa aged 34.

“The boats were carrying 25 people, but so far it is believed that 20 people have died and 13 are believed to be from the same family. We are still searching for survivors and looking to retrieve any bodies we can find,” he said.

And Mr. Namachila says Lenox Mumba 35, Efford Mwila 37 and Lewis Kapengwe aged 34 survived the accident and are currently admitted to Samfya hospital.

The accident followed a downpour in Samfya district and those who drowned were mostly fishermen on Lakes Bangweulu and Kasongole.