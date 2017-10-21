By Aaron Chiyanzo

THE Small-Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) will in the next 40 days import about 10, 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser which will be given to farmers both on credit and cash basis to support the 2018 farming season, SAFADA executive director, Boyd Moobwe has said.

And Mr Moobwe has called on the government to ensure strict measures which would deter the emergence of ghost farmers this farming season.

He said in an interview with the Daily Nation that SAFADA would in the next 40 days import 10, 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from India which would be sold cheaply to farmers.

Mr Moobwe said that farmers would be able to access the fertiliser both on credit or cash basis without any collateral.

Mr Moobwe noted that many small-scale farmers who were not benefiting from government subsidies were also not able to access loans from banks to buy farming inputs.

Mr Moobwe said that SAFADA would support the farmers and sell fertiliser cheaply because its primary objective was to supplement government efforts.

“As SAFADA, we are going to import about 10, 000 MT of fertiliser, which will be given to farmers on credit. But even those who want to buy cash will be able to do so. I can assure that the fertiliser will be sold cheaply because our primary objective is to support the government,” Mr Moobwe said.

Meanwhile, Mr Moobwe reiterated that it was sad that many designated farmers were not able to access farming inputs because of ghost farmers.

He called on government to ensure that strict measures which would deter the emergence of ghost farmers this farming season were put in place.

And Mr Moobwe said that government should partner with farmers associations to ensure that the agriculture sector was enhanced.