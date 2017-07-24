By CHIKUMBI KATEBE

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s international visits are bearing fruit with representatives of the South African business sector being the latest team coming to Zambia to deepen bilateral trade and investments relations, says the Zambian Mission in South Africa.

First secretary press and public relations, Naomi Nyawali disclosed that High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba was leading a 20-man delegation of top South African companies and business representatives on an outward Trade and Investment Mission to Zambia following President Lungu’s expeditions to that country.

Ms Nyawali said the mission was aimed at building investment and trade mission between the private sector and Government agencies via a two-day consultative networking session and business-to-business meetings slated for 24th and 25th July 2017 at Cresta Golf Vie Hotel w in Lusaka.

Mr Mwamba said the delegation had expressed interest in the agriculture and agro-processing industry as well as energy sectors.

Mr. Mwamba said the visit of the leading South African companies and business representatives was a demonstration of Zambia’s investor friendly environment and abundant investment potential that existed.

“The Investment and Trade mission to Zambia was a culmination of the State visit to South Africa by His Excellency the President of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu late last year where the two countries agreed to deepen bilateral trade and investment relations.

He explained that with the consultative meeting, the two countries were expected to increase trade awareness and of investment opportunities which existed in Zambia.

He also disclosed that other sectors of interest on the agenda included advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development, tourism and mining and capital equipment.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe was expected to chair the meetings whose attendance was expected to include representatives of the manufacturing sector, Zambia Association of Chamber of Commerce and the Zambia Development Agency among others.