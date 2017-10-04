By Terence Miselo

South African based music promoter Moxie Katowa of Awotak Productions has said local artiste Roberto has made tremendous efforts to push Zambia on the music market the reason he deserves recognition.

Speaking in an interview from South Africa after Roberto scooped the Sun FM Kwacha Award for the Best International Achievement, Moxie said Roberto was one of the musicians that is trying to do music beyond Zambia and music that will enable the country get recognition.

“I know a lot of Zambian artistes are doing their best to see music reach international standards. I am happy Roberto is one of them. He has sailed through and penetrated the Southern Region with his music. This is slowly making Zambia get recognition. He really deserves the award,” said Moxie.

The music promoter who has worked hard to identify and promote talent in the Southern Region believes with coming of Kwacha Awards and others related, Zambian artistes will be encouraged to work even harder.

Moxie Katowa has been fighting for years as a voice for Southern Africa. He has been notifying artistes for opportunities and is inviting more artists to come out of the Southern African region. He believes there is good talent in southern Africa.

“There is a new exciting project where international artistes would like to collaborate with Africans. This is one of the opportunities that can be maximized by southern African artists including Zambians. I am willing to assist in the production of music videos to international status,” said Moxie who further named more artistes like DJ Cosmo, JK, Cleo, Kaladoshas, SlapDee, Chanda Mbao, Clique Viral, Mampi and OC as among those he is willing to work with because they have set good foundation for themselves.

Meanwhile, from the Kwacha Awards held last weekend, biggest winners included Chef 187 for his efforts on Amnesia album, SlapDee as the best male artiste and Cleo Ice Queen as the best female artiste. Others are Shyman, Drimz, Jae Cash and Bombshell to mention only a few.