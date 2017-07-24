By CHIKUMBI KATEBE

THE introduction of the Electronic Zambia Transport Information Systems is aimed at broadening RTSA service centres for easy access, says RTSA public relations manager Frederick Mubanga.

Mr Mubanga said the RTSA had completed its roll out of the new Electronic Zambia Transport Information System to the outsourced partners Zambia Postal Services and Zambia State Insurance Corporation.

He explained that the move was to improve service delivery in the provision of road tax services to the motorists.

“Members of the public are, therefore, advised to acquire road tax services from the outsourced partners as well as all RTSA stations across the country. “The roll out of the new system is to accommodate the licensing needs of all motorists as means of decongesting the RTSA stations,” he said.

And RTSA has also announced its plans to explore other avenues for payment of road tax and other services offered by the agency.

He said the RTSA had already earmarked opening up another station at Silverest in Lusaka East as a means of providing motor vehicles examination.

“RTSA is also in the process of opening up 30 additional mechanised motor vehicles inspections centres across Zambia,” he said.