By Kalobwe Bwalya

HOME Affairs minister, Mr Steven Kampyongo says following the revocation of article 31, the Zambia police will reduce on the number of roadblocks that were being mounted across the country.

Mr Kampyongo said some roadblocks will be cleared so they revert back to the measures that had been put in place by his ministry.

He was reacting to complaints from members of the public on the increased number of road blocks mounted across the country.

He said revocation of Article 31 should not put the country in chaos, because there are other existing laws that will be enforced to ensure that peace and stability continued prevailing.

Mr Kampyongo said saboteurs would not be allowed to continue destroying public installation, therefore the police and other law enforcement commissions were alert and anyone found wanting will be arrested.

In an interview with the Daily Nation, Mr Kampyongo said he was happy that the acts of sabotage have been put under control following the invocation of article 31 by President Edgar Lungu, and that the situation in the country is stable.

Mr Kampyongo noted that the invocation of article 31 had restored peace in the country because few suspected sabotage cases were reported.

He appealed to the general public to respect the people in leadership and those in offices such as the electoral bodies, the executive and the Judiciary.

“Where there is breakdown of law and order no one is spared, we are receiving a huge number of people from Congo DRC entering Zambia on a daily basis and it’s not pleasant and no one would love to see such kind of the thing happen here.

“So we have a responsibility to make sure that the peace that we have been enjoying since independence is maintained.