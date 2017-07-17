By CHARLES MUSONDA

SUPPORT and respect the police following Parliament’s approval of Article 31 of the Republican Constitution, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has told Patriotic Front youths.

And Mr. Kampyongo says the PF will roll out to all parts of Zambia the youth empowerment programme it has embarked on.

Speaking when he presented a K75, 000 cheque for youth empowerment activities in Mandevu constituency yesterday, Mr. Kampyongo told the PF youth not to make the police’s work difficult.

“Respect and support the police and don’t do things in your own way. When you see something unusual or suspicious, you have a duty to report to the police,” Mr. Kampyongo said.

He told hordes of Mandevu constituents that there were no arbitrary arrests in Zambia and they should continue living and working as usual but Government would deal with criminal elements who had a reason to fear the invocation of Article 31.

Mr. Kampyongo, who is also PF National Youth Chairman, also warned youths against illegal land allocation, saying anyone who wanted to acquire land must follow the laid down procedure.

“My duty is to ensure that we work with youths to empower them. What we have started is for all the youth and that is why we are being transparent because this job is for all. This is just a beginning but let us grow. If you work hard you will attract my support,” Mr. Kampyongo added.

He also appealed to newly appointed PF National Women Chairperson Jean Kapata to empower women while he empowered the youth.

Mr. Kampyongo said time to use youths for political expedience and dump them after elections was long gone and the PF wanted to fulfill its promise of empowering young people while in government.