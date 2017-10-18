BY SANDRA MACHIMA

ZAMBIAN students studying abroad must desist from vices that are likely to land them in trouble, as each country has its laws of the land, says the Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo.

Prof Luo reminded students that every country had its own rules and procedure and therefore it was important that Zambian students observed the laws.

The minister said it was disturbing that she had kept getting news of students that were finding themselves on the wrong side of the law, a situation she said was extremely worrisome and disturbing.

She said the students need to understand that there was no amount of anger that should lead someone to be violent against another person and she called on them to exercise restraint.

And Prof Luo said under the foreign students awarded this year, 574 students had been sponsored to study in different countries around the world in 2017, of these, 138 were studying in Russia in different universities.

Professor Luo said this when she met Zambian Students studying in Russia, where she went, at the invitation of the Russian Government and RUDN Peoples Friendship University in Moscow city.

“I want to remind the students that some of them are coming from very humble homes, so apart from Government looking forward to them coming back home well qualified and ready to contribute to the economic activities in the country, their families are also looking forward to their success and professional achievements.”

And Prof Luo also gave a Lecture at the University to students from different nationalities around the world.

She however called on the students to remain focused, committed to their studies despite the many obstacles that they go through as foreign students.

Meanwhile, Zambian Ambassador to Russia Shadrick Luwita, encouraged new students to follow the rules and regulations of the universities, adding that the Government of Zambia was also looking forward to tap from their expertise once they completed their studies.