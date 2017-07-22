By FLAVIOR CHISHALA KANUNGO

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has appealed to the public to report any persons operating illegal drug stores and the sale of counterfeit medicines in their areas to help curb the vice.

ZAMRA public relations officer Ludovic Mwape said in an interview that illegal sale of medicines had been going on in the country for a long time and that if left unchecked, many lives would be in danger.

Mr Mwape said ZAMRA was carrying out inspections in trying to make people understand that this kind of business could not be done or conducted by people who were not qualified.

He said through the inspections, a number of traders were arrested and prosecuted in courts of law, a situation that had hugely contributed to the reduction in the number of illegal stores.

“We are not refusing people to sell drugs, all we want is for them to register their stores and acquire licences so that they are not found on the wrong side of the law,” Mr Mwape said.

He however emphasized that there was need for continued sensitisation of the public to instill knowledge by creating awareness on the dangers of engaging in such activities.

Mr Mwape said the country was in the right direction as many people were now aware of the dangers of conducting such businesses.

He assured the public that ZAMRA would not rest until this vice was eliminated and ensure that those who sold these medicines had the right qualifications and their facilities conducive for trade.

He said they have also embarked on a programme that would promote legal selling of drugs by training and licensing individuals who would operate registered health shops throughout the country.