By Chikumbi Katebe

ZAMBIANS are not interested in a regional leaders as being shown by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, says 3rd Liberation Movement president Enock Tonga.

Mr Tonga explained that Mr Hichilema has demonstrated his weakness and greed for power when he failed to advise traditional leaders from his tribe to recognise national leadership first before him.

He said as 3rd Liberation Movement, they could not blame the chiefs for choosing to side with their own son, but that it was incumbent upon Mr Hichilema to guide them to make the events national.

The 3rd Liberation leader said it was obvious from the recent traditional ceremonies held in Southern Province where chiefs opted to invite Mr Hichilema as one of their own instead of national leadership.

“We do not want regional leaders. We need national leaders. And Mr Hichilema the president of UNPD has clearly demonstrated that he is a leader of a region.

“And that shuts him off from governing the republic of Zambia because Zambia is not just Southern Province,” he said.

Mr Tonga said even from the manner he directed his Members of Parliament to speak for “his people” in the House following the arrest of suspected civil society members outside Parliament.

He said even the invitation by his regional chiefs has the potential of advancing divisions, tribalism and hatred in the nation,” Mr Tonga said.

He explained that while Mr Hichilema has been invited to three traditional functions, in the absence of Government, he should have advised the chiefs not to invite him as guest of honour, as protocol demands respect and recognition of national leadership, including President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Tonga explained that Mr Hichilema has taken regional politics to advanced levels in his activities when he attends Tonga traditional ceremonies alone, which means no other tribe in the country could invite him to their ceremonies.

“Of course chiefs could have their own interest and treat Mr Hichilema in their own manner, but if he was wise enough, he could have declared there is someone more senior, who is the President.

“He has continued to go that side to go and show off that he is very popular. And if he goes there, it only shows how he is advancing divisions in the country, advancing his personal agenda only in the Southern Province because that cannot happen anywhere else in the country,” he said.

Mr Tonga said he should have turned down such invitations unless in the company of Government officials.