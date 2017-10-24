By Mukosela Kasalwe

A WASTE recycling plant will soon be set up in Kitwe District to deal with the utilisation of waste generated by residents and companies, says Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe.

Mr Kang’ombe said the Kitwe City Council faced a huge task in collecting garbage in public places such as markets and other areas filled with huge piles of waste and stated that the routine cleaning campaigns could not tackle the challenge permanently.

He said a recycling plant called an Engineered Landfill in Kitwe would be set up near Mindolo North to deal with the utilisation of waste generated.

Mr Kang’ombe who is Local Government Association of Zambia president, said a cleaning campaign conducted on Saturday in Buchi Kamitondo found the area littered with empty cartons for shake shake beer, empty bottles for castle, plastic bottles for maheu and other soft drinks.

In a statement issued yesterday, the civic leader questioned the role of companies that manufactured alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in waste management in Zambia.

Mr Kang’ombe said only one letter was being awaited from the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) then a Private Public Partnership ( PPP) project to recycle waste in Kitwe would begin.

“A recycling plant called an Engineered Landfill in Kitwe is coming near Mindolo North to deal with utilisation of waste generated by residents and companies.

One more letter from Zambia Environmental Management Agency, then we are good to go in advertising a PPP project to recycle and reuse waste in Kitwe,” he said.

He said the weekly cleaning exercise in Kitwe would not yield sustainable success if all stakeholders were not involved.

Mr Kang’ombe said Zambia Breweries, Varun Beverages, Trade kings and various plastic pack manufacturers needed to be engaged urgently for a solution to be found.