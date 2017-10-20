By Linda Soko Tembo

THE erratic water supply in Mpulungu ward 23 of Mandevu constituency will soon come to an end, area councillor Christopher Shakafuswa, has said.

Mr Shakafuswa said he had embarked on a project to drill six boreholes in his ward to reduce the water challenges communities were facing.

Mr. Shakafuswa said the project which had been funded by Ward Development Fund (WDF) aimed at improving the water situation in the ward and reducing chances of communicable diseases such as cholera and dysentery breaking out.

In an interview with the Daily Nation Mr. Shakafuswa explained that the contractor had been advised to drill the boreholes in an environment which was free from contamination to avoid possible outbreaks of communicable diseases.

The civic leader said he was hopeful the project would be completed by October month end and that the only thing that was delaying the process was the drilling of dry boreholes which the contractor had been experiencing.

“We are hoping to finish this exercise by October month end, we would have finished by now but the dry boreholes have delayed us so far we have had three to four dry boreholes,” he said.

He explained that from the WDF they had paid the contractor a total K80, 000 and that the balance was K160, 000.

Mr. Shakafuswa said the chances of the price going up were high because of the dry boreholes that they had experienced.

The civic leader said they had engaged some hydrology experts to survey the environment for water before drilling the boreholes in the communities.

He explained that so far they had drilled two boreholes in Matayela area, and they were in the process of drilling an eight inch borehole in Kabangwe to service the hillside which did not have water.

“We are also sinking one borehole in ‘Amai chola’ area which was on the northern side of the ward.

“And 2 six inch boreholes will be sunk in Kabanana and Chanzanga respectively, and the last 8inch borehole will be sunk in Fumbelo to service some parts of Chipwalu village, he said.