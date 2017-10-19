By Rodgers Kalero And Jossy Chaima

CHAIRPERSON of National House of Prayer Advisory Board Joshua Banda has said the declaration of October 18 as a day of prayer was not a shot in the dark, but purposeful and well-intended to strengthen the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

Bishop Banda said the declaration should help perfect dialogue and reconciliation in the nation and allow Zambians to come together and worship God.

“We have gathered here to humble ourselves and seek the face of God, Let us use this opportunity to promote the peace through dialogue and reconciliation,” he said.

Bishop Banda said the declaration of October 18 as a day of national prayer and fasting has received a lot of testimony of how it has worked.

“We are receiving testimonies of how people have appreciated this day. This gathering has demonstrated our faith in God. God is the father of this nation. There is no other God apart from the God we pray to, the God of Zambia,” Bishop Banda said.

Speaking earlier Copperbelt Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo said the national day of prayer was not about politics but uplifting the living standards of people through reconciliation.

Mr Lusambo said declaring October 18 as a day of prayers was not easy because many people opposed it

And Anglican Church Arch Bishop Albert Chama reminded Zambians on the importance of peace and unity in the country.

In his homily ArchBishop Chama said Zambia as a Christian nation needed to embrace forgiveness and reconciliation in order to maintain peace in the nation.

He said the path of hatred and bitterness on the political scene would not take Zambia anywhere.

“We should thank God for the peace we have been enjoying for a long time, looking at our neighbouring countries, some of them are war-torn, there are civil wars but Zambia has always been peaceful, in order to maintain peace let us embrace dialogue, forgiveness and reconciliation ” he said.