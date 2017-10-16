By Grace Chaile Lesoetsa

POWER Dynamos club management are confident the Kitwe giants are not far from being crowned the MTN-FAZ 2017 Super League champions.

The technical bench and players have been urged to concentrate on securing the eight wins they need to claim the 2017 Super League title.

Club chief executive officer Ricky Mamfunda says the team should ensure they do not drop a single point in the

remaining eight matches.

Power is fourth on the table with 51 points from 30 games played so far, and are five points behind leaders Green

Buffaloes.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mamfunda was optimistic the team was not far from clinching the title.

He said the target was to win the League and the technical bench should work hard to achieve it.

“I am extremely optimistic Power still have a high chance of clinching the League championship. What is important now is for the technical bench and the players to take each game seriously and avoid dropping a point,”

“At this point of the season the pressure is very high, and to drop points would have given hope to our opponents,” he said.

He described 2017 season as exciting and competitive leaving spectators in suspension of which team will win the title.

“When we look at the top seven teams on the log, the point margin among the teams is so small, so any team is a title contender. All the players and the coaches have done a good job to make it a

competitive season,” Mamfunda said.

Power boast of six League titles to its name – 1984, 1991,1994,1997,2000 and 2011. Meanwhile, promoted National Assembly club vice-secretary Kapota Mandandi said they would put strategies that will bear fruit in 2018 Super League season to ensure their return is not short lived.

“We are not coming to Super Division to fight relegation but to provide competitive football and obviously aim to win the title. There are a number of factors to look at, such as the beefing of the squad,” he said.

Assembly who last played in Super Division in 2015 early this month won promotion from Division One Zone One after 3-1 victory over Paramilitary with four games to spare.