By Terence Miselo

On Saturday, 8 July 2017, Lusaka’s socialites, celebrities and A-listers met at Lusaka Polo Club to indulge in a day of luxury and glamour for the Lusaka July.

This is an event that combines fashion with the sport of polo. Dubbed as Zambia’s very first glamour event, the Lusaka July has sparked interest in the country and the rest of Southern Africa.

Organised by PR Girl Media, the event attracted attendants from the region with South African celebrity Boity Thulo as guest of honour. Local prominent personalities and socialites such as Salma Sky, Lulu Wood, El Mukuka and Iris Kaingu were among the people present this prestigious event.

Others were musicians and entertainers including boxer Catherine Phiri. James Sakala was also on hand to give music to the guests who were treated to exquisite food and drinks while they mingled to the view of Zambia’s best polo players. Africa’s latest fashion was also on display with designers from Ghana, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia on the runway. It was interesting to see Zambia’s own Chiza Ngulube of Esnoko showcase fine designs and outfits from his label.

Organisers say the Lusaka July will happen every year in partnership with the Lusaka Polo & Hunt Club. “We encourage guests to come out every year to enjoy the very best of polo players that Zambia has to offer. We hope to see more people take interest in the game in the years to come” said Jason Vincent, Captain of Lusaka Polo and Hunt Club.

Following the event, PR Girl Media managing partner, Chishimba Nyambe has assured that the event will grow bigger to become a fashion and glamour spectacle across Africa. “This year’s event was a success and we would like to thank our partners and sponsors for their support. Proflight Zambia, MTN Zambia, Samsung, Radisson Blu Hotel, Intercontinental Hotel are among the sponsors of this year’s event. Lusaka July has the potential to become a tourist attraction for Zambia and this possibility is what drives our team to do better every year.”