Dear Editor,

The problem with our politicians of today is that they are no longer being professional.

They are now too personal and self-centred hence the hypocrisy we are seeing.

Take Hakainde Hichilema of UPND who is on record in our land and the outside world for condemning our judges and the system.

This is why I see HH to be hypocritical to condemn the advice that President Lungu gave to our judges.

He wants to be seen as a Good Samaritan to the judiciary when he has talked bad about the judiciary.

I find it disturbing that every question HH is asked has to have the name of President Lungu and PF in the answer.

This is why I say politicians of today lack professionalism.

Being professional means bringing out or coming up with solutions to some of our challenges.

Somehow that’s what our bright HH lacks in the political field.

It does not help crying over spilt milk. This thing of HH going round the world to say Lungu stole his votes won’t do him and the UPND any good.

Instead of being cry-babies, they should start polishing their 10-point plan and begin preparing for 2021 which is just around the corner.

Instead of Lungu this, PF that even where it has nothing to do with politics, let HH pluck a leaf from the way Sean Tembo (the PeP leader) is coming out on things that matter most in our nation.

We have the issue of illegal structures that are still standing when the kiosks of responsible hardworking Zambian youths are being brought down by some of our leaders.

Why can’t HH pick and talk solutions on any of the mentioned if he means well for Zambians.

Well, just a thought…I rest my thought.

TROY MUKUPA