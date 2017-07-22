By VIOLET TEMBO

WE have proved that the Zambians this government is committed to delivering on its campaign promises on enhanced infrastructure development to which we have done fantastic so far, Kansenshi PF ward councillor Brenda Chilufya has said.

Ms Chilufya said the infrastructure projects underway in the country were enough testimony that the party prioritized fulfilling promises.

Ms Chilufya said the roads in her ward have received a facelift as most fop them were being worked on adding that the exercise being implemented through the approved K140,000 Ward Allocation Fund (WDF) part of which had been channeled to grading roads in residential areas.

“We have heard what the community is saying and roads and footpaths are their priority but we are putting more effort on roads at this point. This is a real Government commitment working to improve the welfare of its people and beneficiaries can attest to these positive developments,” Ms Chilufya said.

She said that roads to be worked included Nelson Mandela, Chibwe, and Kansenshi in-fill and Kansenshi extension.

She has appealed to residents in the area to unblock drainages and help in the maintenance of the area saying Government alone could not solve challenges faced by communities but that it was incumbent upon residents to get on board. “But when roads are worked on, let the community help with unblocking drainages,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Procypellina Nabale, who owns a lodge in the area praised the councilor for the road works.

She said for the last nine years that she has been running her business, her clients have complained about the state of the access road.