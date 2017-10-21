By Oscar Malipenga

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) secretary-general Davis Mwila has told the United Party for National Development (UPND) to stop spreading lies in Western Province that their leader Hakainde Hichilema will be inaugurated as President of Zambia soon.

Mr Mwila said not only were the lies unfortunate but they exposed the extent of deceit UPND was prepared to go to in its quest for power.

According to a statement issued by PF media director Sunday Chanda, Mr Mwila said politics should have morality or a semblance of it.

“Here in Western Province, like Southern Province, UPND is not ashamed to tell such blatant lies to the unsuspecting public. There is no petition before any court.

“The President was sworn in and it is game over. UPND is lying that social cash transfer is coming from Hichilema. They are lying that roads are being done by NGOs. So go out and set the records straight,” Mr Mwila said.

He implored party members to go out and tell the people that the developmental projects and social cash transfer were coming from the PF government of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Mwila said there was no single project Mr Hichilema had brought but UPND was not ashamed of such ridiculous lies.

And briefing the PF secretary-general, Kalabo District Commissioner Fredah Luhila applauded President Lungu and Government for the development taking place in the district.

Ms Luhila, in particular thanked President Lungu for the Kalabo-Sikongo road linking it to Angola.

Ms Luhila said the Kalabo -Sikongo road construction would boost trade in Kalabo and Sikongo.

