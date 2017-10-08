…AS 10 DEFECT FROM UPND TO PF

By Jackson Mapapayi

THE Patriotic Front (PF) elections committee has dissolved all ward executive committees in North Western Province ahead of the intra-party elections which are starting today.

And about 10 UPND members have defected to the PF in Chavuma. These include the district vice chairperson, Mr Sayizamba Kayombo.

Speaking on behalf of other defectors, Mr Kayombo said they had decided to dump the UPND because it had no vision. He noted that despite the party being the strongest opposition, it had no future.

“I and all my followers, we have decided to dump and join the ruling party because there is no meaningful development the opposition can offer, Mr Kayombo said.

Mr Kayombo cited the connection of the district to the national electricity grid, the completion of the Chavuma District Hospital and the distribution of solar hammer mills as key development projects the government had carried out in the district.

Receiving the defectors, provincial chairperson Emmanuel Chihili urged the new members to be ambassadors of the ruling party. He said the defectors have joined the right family and at the right because the opposition party has nothing to offer.

“I can therefore assure you that together we can develop the district and the province as whole, Mr Chihili said.

He said it was good that the people had started realising that they made a mistake to vote for the opposition which has nothing to offer to the people.

“It is in black and white that all the members of Parliament, councillors including council chairmen do not have anything to offer to you the people that voted for them,” Mr Kayombo said.

In June this year, the PF central committee resolved to subject the province to intra-party elections for all structures.

Speaking when he addressed party officials in Mufumbwe, PF elections committee member Steven Masumba revealed that officials from the provincial executive committee have since been deployed to all the districts to conduct the elections.

Mr Masumba said those who are not in good standing with the party will not be allowed to contest. “We want the right people that are going to grow the party ahead of the general elections in 2021,” Mr Masumba said.