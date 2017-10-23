By Jackson Mapapayi

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) chairperson for elections Yamfwa Mukanga says the ruling party has concluded its intra-party elections at section, branch, ward, district and constituency levels and is ready for the provincial convention.

In June this year, the ruling party’s central committee resolved to hold intra-party elections from section to provincial level.

Mr Mukanga told the daily Nation in an interview that the elections were a success.

“I can confirm that we have concluded the intra-party elections at lower organs in all the districts and they went on very well,” Mr Mukanga said.

He said in far as the lower organs are concerned the party is looking good and was happy that the elections went well.

He said unlike other political parties, the PF was exercising democracy at all levels ahead of the 2021 general elections.

‘’A lot of people participated and because of that we are very happy that it was very democratic, he said. Mr Mukanga urged the newly elected leaders in all the districts from branch to the district to be in the forefront because they are the ones who will work closely with the people.

Mr Mukanga however observed that the general public is being fed with wrong information with regards to what the government was doing in terms of development.

He urged party members to explain to the people the developmental programmes the ruling party was undertaking in the province for people know and appreciate.