By KALOBWE BWALYA

PATRIOTIC Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has called on all members of the Central Committee to attend the meeting slated for this Saturday at 09:00 hours in Lusaka. President Edgar Lungu, as party president will chair the meeting.

Mr Mwila said the meeting provides an opportunity for Members of the Central Committee (MCCs) to positively contribute to the growth of intra-party democracy and debate in line with the desires of President Lungu who believes in an all-inclusive leadership that is open, transparent and driven to serve the interests of the majority.

“In his desire to entrench inclusive dialogue and promote robust and open debate in the party, President Lungu has strongly urged all members of the central committee to attend the Saturday MCCs meeting 09:00hrs in Lusaka. President Lungu is desirous to entrench a culture of internal debate and dialogue and this can only happen when members of the central committee, the highest policy making organ of the PF pay attention to their duties and responsibilities as obligated by the party constitution,” said Mr Mwila.

Mr Mwila bemoaned the laissez-faire attitude in some members of the highest policy making organ and has challenged the MCCs to heed the call by the party president for full attendance and participation in meetings.

He said this would also enhance internal cohesion and the smooth implementation of policies and programmes agreed upon by the committee members in their collective quest to make the PF more people-driven, purposeful and service-driven.

He has warned that the secretariat will not take kindly to any form of apathy from the MCCs as far as their constitutional obligation to attend and participate in this important gathering.

“All MCCs are encouraged to participate fully in internal debates in the upcoming CCM and express their views as freely as possible and no matter how divergent those might be. This is the democracy we chose for ourselves as a Party. Let me state here that once that process has taken place and exhaustively debated upon by the central committee, it becomes easier for all members of the party, from top to bottom, to move to the next phase to support the President and secretariat in implementing such positions,” he said.

And Mr Mwila called for discipline and reminded all members, ministers, MPs and party officials holding positions at different levels in the party to take the lead in enhancing internal party cohesion, mobilisation and engender the necessary message of discipline for the party to smoothly connect with the grassroots.

Mr Mwila reaffirmed that President Lungu’s wish to entrench intra-party consultations as evidenced with the caucus meeting he held with MPs at Parliament and consultations will be extended to respective party structures at different levels.