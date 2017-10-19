By Chintu Malambo

PRAYER and reconciliation is a significant investment in the health of our people and that is why we as government will continue looking up to the church for spiritual guidance and leadership, Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said.

Speaking when he officiated at this year’s National day of Prayer and Fasting under the theme “Repentance, promoting peace and reconciliation” in Mansa, Dr Chiluya said government was urging the Church to continue playing the role of uniting the nation through promoting unity among citizens because it was only then that the country was reconciliated back to God.

He said that peace was a prerequisite for good health.

“We are urging the church to continue summoning us were we go wrong, only when we are united are we going to be reconciled to God and I must say that unity and reconciliation with God is a significant investment in the Health of our people,” he said.

Dr Chilufya said the nation would only develop if there was peace and that the Church had demonstrated this through its willingness to spearhead the programme thereby breaking the barriers that keep people from various sectors of society apart.

And Luapula province permanent secretary Buleti Nsemukila said unity of purpose had been realised in the province because all churches had been well represented.

He further urged the people of Luapula to remain united and continue looking up to God as the author of life.