By CHARLES MUSONDA

A 37-YEAR-OLD Pastor of an unidentified church in Lusaka’s Matero township has been convicted for obtaining more than K30,000 from a Rwandese refugee by pretending that he would help him acquire Zambian citizenship.

Before Magistrate Rachael Mwansa was Shadreck Mutau, who was convicted for obtaining the money from Ephraim Nshimyumurenyi whose citizenship could not be converted as he was a refugee under the United Nations.

During trial, the court heard that Mutau used to provide security services for Mr. Nshimyumurenyi’s shop after which the latter consulted him on the acquisition of the Zambian citizenship as he had already obtained an investment permit.

He initially got a K13, 000 down payment and continued to get different amounts until the figure shot up to more than K30, 000.

Upon realising that nothing was happening, the victim followed Mutau to his office but the latter ignored him and later switched off his phone. He was later apprehended and taken to Matero police station where he was charged for the subject offence.

Delivering judgement yesterday, Magistrate Mwansa found that it was not in dispute that Mutau and his friend, only identified as Maunga, got the K13, 000 and continued to get different amounts from Mr. Nshimyumurenyi even when they knew that his citizenship could not be converted because of his refugee status.

She said Mutau failed to prove to the court that it was not he who got the money and that he did not challenge the evidence of him getting the cash from the victim with deceit.

“The accused got the money fraudulently and he had no lawful justification. He got the money by deceit and I am satisfied that the State has executed its duty of proving the case beyond any reasonable doubt. I find the accused guilty and I convict him accordingly,” Ms. Mwansa said.

In mitigation, Mutau said he was the only bread winner who took care of more than 10 people and that he was scheduled for exams soon.

But Magistrate Mwansa said the offence of obtaining money by false pretences was prevalent and fined Mutau K5, 000 failure to which he would be jailed nine months. She also ordered him to refund the K30, 000 to the victim within six months.

After the judgment, Mutau was still in the dock and told court officials that he was waiting for one of his clients to give him money to pay the fine.