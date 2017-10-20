By Jackson Mapapayi

SENIOR chief Kanongesha of the Lunda-speaking people in Mwinilunga district has encouraged his subjects to observe high standards of hygiene to avoid an outbreak of water-related diseases.

The traditional leader said people in his area should desist from open defecation practices and protect the environment by ensuring that each household had a well-ventilated latrine and live healthy lives.

“The rain season is slowly approaching, so, it is very important that we observe and practice high standards of hygiene if we are to avoid diseases, the traditional leader said.

He was speaking in Mwinilunga yesterday alongside a training of 47 local builders drawn from Ikelenge and Mwinilunga districts on construction of low cost corbel and basket design latrine skills and marketing organised by the council through the Rural Water and Sanitation programme held in Kanongesha.

And Community Lead Total Sanitation of Zambia Sanitation marketing Officer Alfred Mungamelo said the training is aimed at providing low cost latrines that are adequate, affordable and long lasting for rural and peri-urban communities to reduce and eventually eliminate water related diseases.

Mr Mungamelo said with this new innovation of constructing latrines, it was possible for each household to have a well-ventilated latrine at a low cost and maintain the status of open defection free.

Speaking in a separate interview Rural Water and Sanitation programme District Coordinator Namukulo Lishomwa expressed confident that with continued marketing and sensitisation, people will embrace and accept the new innovations with traditional leadership engagement.

Mr Lishomwa urged the trained participants to replicate what they had learnt and ensure they put up well-ventilated latrines in their communities.