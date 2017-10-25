By Andrew Mukoma

THE Musokotwane Royal Establishment (MRE) in Kazungula District has warned and advised chiefs in the district particularly Chief Mukuni of the Toka-Leya speaking people to stay away from its traditional affairs.

Recently the Musokotwane Royal Electoral College selected Kazungula District Council Chairman Eason Musokotwane as the new Chief Musokotwane after more 13 years of the chiefdom’s existence without a chief.

Speaking during a briefing at Food Palace in Livingstone on Monday, College spokesperson Robison Kagutwe told journalists that now that the royal establishment had chosen a chief, it did not want any interference from other chiefs in the district especially from Chief Mukuni.

Mr. Kagutwe alleged that previously, Chief Mukuni had made attempts to impose a chief on the people of Musokotwane Chiefdom, a situation which contributed to the wrangles deepening.

He said that it was against the current constitution that a chief from another chiefdom should influence or interfere in the selection of a chief in another area.

Mr. Kagutwe said that whether other chiefs hadinterest in theaffairs of Musokotwane Chiefdom or not, they should stay away because it was not in order.

And Mr. Kagutwe has announced that following a meeting that was held on Saturday, October 21, at Lukuni Palace in Musokotwane, the college unanimously elected Eason Musokotwane as a chief Musokotwane.

Mr. Kagutwe explained that out of the 25 member team that makes up the College, 17 attended the meeting but when time to vote came through, two members walked out.

“The meeting we had was just for the royal family and other procedures will follow when we call another meeting where government officials will be invited,” he said.

“The record is that we had 15 people who took part in the selection out of 25 members who make up the Royal Electoral College so it is clear that Eason is the Chief,” he said.