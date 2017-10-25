By Sandra Machima

THE Nkoyas of Kaoma have engaged in physical confrontation over the traditional leadership crisis that has rocked Chief Kahare chiefdom.

Reports emanating from the area say some people have been left nursing wounds after two warring groups clashed recently.

This follows the confusion that has rocked the Chief Kahare’s chiefdom in Kaoma’s Nkeyema district.

However, Chief Kahare’s subjects were in a state of shock when the person who was said to have succeeded their late Chief Kahare showed up in public half dressed, running for his life.

The chief, Stanford Mayowe, fled for his life when news reached him that the person who was believed to be the rightful heir to the throne Edward Kahare and his people had stormed the palace to evict him.

The confusion started after the death of Chief Kahare in July last year.

To date, the Nkoya-speaking people of Nkeyema district in Western Province are still fighting among themselves over the heir to the throne.

And Nkoya Royal Council chairperson David Tamboka has warned politicians against interfering in the traditional affairs and misleading the nation on issues they did not understand to stop it.

Mr Tamboka accused some politicians of having crossed their boundaries and now wanted to use traditional affairs as an avenue to quench their political battles.

And late last year, the attempts to install Chief Kahare in September could not be successful on grounds that it was marred by confusion that resulted into deaths.

But when contacted for a comment, Edward Kahare told the Daily Nation in an interview that he was informed by his subjects that someone had ascended to the throne without his knowledge, a situation he said forced him to travel to Kaoma to evict him.

Mr Kahare said he wanted peace and that it was shocking that someone had imposed himself as chief, when the issue was still under discussion.

Mr Kahare said there had been battles in the chiefdom, since the demise of the Chief.