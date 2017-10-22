By BENNIE MUNDANDO

A 69th minute Walter Bwalya goal silenced the home crowd as Nkana beat Power Dynamos 1-0 in a fiercely contested local derby played at the Arthur Davies Stadium that revitalised the box-to-box contest the two teams have been known for.

Both teams started purposefully much to the excitement of their fans who had turned up in big numbers.

Both teams were looking for early goals with Power Dynamos creating an avalanche of chances which went begging due to lack of composure and clinical finishing in front of goal.

Bwalya who returned from an injury after he limped off in Nkana’s friendly match against division one side Gomes early last week, still proved to be a menace in the opponent’s area as he tormented the Power’s rear which tightly marked him and thwarted most of the dangers he posed in the first half.

In the second half, Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi threw in Ronald Kampamba who, just like his tricking partner Bwalya, was coming from an injury and that paid dividends as his introduction in the match sparked Nkana to life as his presence on the pitch was immediately felt.

Kampamba’s dazzling runs and precision passes stretched Power’s defence and it came as no surprise when he ghosted into the box, rounded off two defenders, and laid a neat pass to the unmarked Bwalya who stabbed the ball beyond the goalkeeper’s reach with 69 minutes played.

The win pushed Nkana to 52 points, five adrift of log leaders Zanaco before the match between second-placed Green Buffaloes who take on Kabwe Warriors today while Power Dynamos remain on 51 points after 31 matches it has played so far.

In other matches Zanaco beat Lumwana Radiants 2-0 to go top of league ahead of second-placed Green Buffaloes while Nchanga rangers beat Nkwazi by the same score-line.

Zesco United collected maximum points against Lusaka Dynamos whom they beat 3-0 while Buildcon drew 1-1 against Nakambala Leopards with City of Lusaka also getting maximum points against Real

Nakonde whom they beat 1-0.