By MICHAEL MIYOBA

NKANA’s ambitions of finishing the MTN/FAZ Super division in top four comes under scrutiny today when they face Forest Rangers in a week 34 fixture to be played at Nkana’s Chilata Stadium in Kitwe.

Nkana will target maximum points to maintain fourth position on the log.

Nkana benefited from a FAZ Disciplinary Committee ruling which striped Lusaka Dynamos off a point obtained in a week one fixture with the committee awarding sixth placed Power Dynamos maximum three points with a 2-nil score line, a decision which pushed Nkana back into fourth position on the log with 56 points.

‘Kalampa’ will also seek to redeem themselves from a disappointing goalless draw against Buildcon in their last league fixture played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Meanwhile Forest will seek revenge their 0-1 loss to Nkana in the two teams’ first meeting this season. Forest will also target maximum points to maintain their winning streak after having beaten Nchanga Rangers 2-1 in a league fixture played on November 4th in Ndola.

At the New Nakonde Stadium in Northern Province, 2017 Barclays Cup silver medalists, NAPSA Stars will target to collect three points off relegation bound Real Nakonde to increase their chances of playing continental football next year.

NAPSA will target to collect maximum three points to buy back themselves from a disappointing 2-1 defeat to ‘’Mighty’’ Mufulira Wanderers in their last league fixture.

Head Coach Linos Makwaza believed his boys have what it takes to come back to Lusaka with three points despite missing the services of team captain Solomon Sakala who was on the bench as Zambia hosted Cameroon in yesterday’s stalemate Russia World Cup qualifier.

“We are taking the game seriously like any other game because our intentions is to finish in the top four.

“We will not underrate them. We don’t know how they reinforced during the midterm break but we are ready for the game. We have recorded two defeats in a row and that is why we want to win the remaining games,” Makwaza said.