By Grace Chaile Lesoetsa

THE FAZ players’ status and transfer committee has ruled that Chipolopolo defender Isaac Shamujompa is a Nchanga Rangers player and does not belong to Power Dynamos.

The committee also declared the contract between Power and Intersport over Shamujompa null and void.

In July, Power completed the signing of Shamujompa, 24, from InterSport for an undisclosed fee with the latter claiming the player was on loan at Nchanga in the first half of the 2017 season.

Others that claimed ownership of the player were Kalulushi Modern stars and Buildcon.

According to the ruling by the committee chaired by Steven Lungu, Nchanga owned the player.

The committee stated that Intersport had no capacity to make any such negotiations with Power starting June 28, 2017, therefore the contract between the two clubs was null and void.

“For avoidance of doubt the player belongs to Nchanga Rangers,” the ruling read.

It was also revealed that the player had no contract with InterSport when he joined the academy in 2011. InterSport also breached FAZ regulations when they loaned Shamujompa to Kalulushi on a K7, 500 fee as they were only entitled to a training fee until the player reached 23. The committee therein, slapped a season long ban on registration of new players on Kalulushi.

This is because they registered Shamujompa as their player when in fact he was an Intersport player and also entered into negotiations with Nchanga without the knowledge of his parent Club.

Buildcon’s claim was rubbished by the committee because they player was not consulted by either party which was a violation of FAZ regulations.