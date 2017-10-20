…As Red Arrows host Mufulira Wanderers.

By Michael Miyoba

THE MTN/FAZ Super league returns to action this afternoon with a rejuvenated NAPSA Stars seeking to collect three points when they host Green Eagles in a week 31 league fixture to be played at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

NAPSA will target to maintain their perfect run after having eliminated Zesco United from this year’s Barclays Cup competition via a 4-2 bashing on penalty shoot outs following a nil-nil stalemate in the semifinals recently played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

With the first fixture having ended 1-1 at Independence Stadium in Choma, NAPSA will seek maximum points to move to eighth on the league table.

NAPSA head coach Lenos Makwaza said he was optimistic that his boys would be able to collect maximum points from the Zambia National Service (ZNS) outfit.

Makwaza said the game would be tough but noted that his boys were ready for it.

“We are anticipating a tough game. It won’t be easy but we are ready. Our target is to get the maximum three points and the boys are ready for it,” said Makwaza.

Meanwhile Green Eagles would also be aiming top to collect three points off Napsa to redeem themselves from a disappointing run in the league. Eagles has struggled in the league with only three points collected from a possible 15 points.

At Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Red Arrows will be in full flight to buy back themselves from a shocking 1-0 defeat to Zesco United on Tuesday when they host relegation threatened Mufulira Wanderers.

Arrows will be without their head coach Honor Janza who was sent to the stands by referee Leonard Akapelwa in Arrows 1-0 defeat to Zesco.

The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) sponsored side will also seek revenge after having lost 1-2 to Wanderers in the first league fixture played this season at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira.

Meanwhile Wanderers will play their lungs out to increase their chances of surviving relegation. The team currently lies on 16th on the league table with 28 points collected from 30 games played in the league.