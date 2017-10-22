By MICHAEL MIYOBA

NAPSA Stars coach Linos Makwaza has hailed his boys for moving to eighth position on the MTN/FAZ super league table after humbling Choma-based super league outfit Green Eagles 2-1 in a week 31 fixture played on Friday at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Nation Sports in Lusaka, Makwaza said that the game against Eagles was tough but noted that NAPSA deserved the victory as they were able to utilize the chances they had in the first half.

Makwaza said that the win over Eagles was a motivation for the pensioners as they prepare for the 2017 Barclays Cup final against Zanaco on October at the National Heroes Stadium.

“It was a tough game but the boys accounted themselves very well in the first half. We had two chances and we used them,

“The win has motivated us to move ahead in the Barclays Cup final and even the next game against Lumwana is important for us as we prepare for the Barclays Cup final,” said Makwaza.

Meanwhile Eagles head coach Aggrey Chiyangi who is also Chipolopolo assistant coach hailed his boys despite the 2-0 loss to NAPSA.

Chiyangi said his boys played well and were unfortunate to have lost the game, adding that the two early goals allowed by his defenders cost Eagles the game.

“We just made two mistakes in the first half. We allowed two early goals which was not supposed to be the case. We didn’t start very well especially in defence,

“However we just have to continue encouraging the boys to build their confidence levels,” Chiyangi said.

Striker Chitiya Mususu and Collins Sikombe scored two early goals for NAPSA while Tapson Kaseba scored the consolation goal for Eagles after being assisted by Mwila Phiri.

The win elated NAPSA to 47 points on the league table while Eagles remain stuck on 13th

position with 35 points.