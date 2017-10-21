By Jackson Mapapayi

MWINILUNGA District Commissioner Daniel Bukali has appealed to the local traditional leadership, parents and teachers to intensify campaigns against girl-child early marriages in the district.

Mr Bukali said the government is committed to ensuring that young girls get educated by allocating resources to the education sector hence the need for all stakeholders to fully participate in the fight against the scourge and ensure that it is eliminated.

Mr Bukali said this in Mwinilunga yesterday during an interactive meeting with over 80 head teachers from government schools across the district.

Mr Bukali said child marriages is detrimental to the development of a girl-child as it robs them of a better future.

He said it is everyone’s responsibility to strongly talk against such bad vices and ensure the high levels of child-marriages in the district drop.

Mr Bukali said young girls must be given a chance to get educated if they are to become responsible citizens in future and contribute positively to national development.

Speaking at the same meeting, District Education Board Secretary Michael Masumba expressed happiness that government has continued to improve the delivery of education in the area by improving infrastructure and procuring teaching and learning material to improve learner performance.

Mr Masumba said parents must take advantage of these efforts by government and educate their girl children.

And speaking on behalf of the teachers, Lunga Day Head Teacher Lwiza Samakesa, said the schools will strengthen guidance and counselling to enhance a reduction in teenage pregnancies which leads to early marriages in the district.

Ms Samakesa said it is important to give a girl-child chance to get an education so that they too can actively participate in issues of national importance.