By VIOLET TEMBO

THE Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) is worried over the sub-contracting or outsourcing of labour by mining companies coupled with poor salaries and conditions given to the workers, says General Secretary Joseph Chewe.

Mr Chewe appealed to Government through the Ministry of Labour to look into the issue of casualization as it promoted poverty and social instability.

And MUZ has managed to negotiate with Chambishi Metals which has placed 98 workers out of the 150 who were engaged on fixed term contracts to permanent.

Speaking during the signing of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for 2017 at Mukwa Lodge between the union and Chambishi Metals, Mr. Chewe noted that permanent employment attracted higher cost in the operations of a company

“But it is the belief of the union that in representing workers effectively, it is helping to alleviate poverty among workers,” he said

Mr Chewe has also urged Chambishi Metals to find local sources of ore to guarantee the supply of feed to run the plant.

He said MUZ was concerned that Chambishi Metals was getting ores from DR Congo to run the plant instead of looking for local sources.

“Chambishi Metals is our employer and as workers we are the stakeholders so we believe that the company can continue looking at the aspect of workers’ welfare for it to achieve the desired productivity,” Mr. Chewe said.

He appealed to the workers to reciprocate the good gesture from the mining company by being more productive and efficient.

According to a statement issued to Daily Nation in Ndola, MUZ Copperbelt regional coordinator, Fletcher Mushimbwa, said in the new collective agreement, Chambishi has awarded 9 percent salary increment across the board to unionized workers and 8 percent one off bonus of annual basic pay with tax being borne by the employer.

The mining company has also agreed to convert 98 out of 150 employees below 55 years on fixed term contract to permanent or pensionable employment.

The parties also agreed to enhance gratuity from 10 percent to 20 percent for employees on fixed term employment contracts.

MUZ and Chambishi Metals have also agreed to give general purpose loans of K20, 000 to cater for employees’ education, building and health requirements among others at five percent interest per annum.

Mr. Chewe said the move was in line with the legislation government passed to ban casualization on jobs that are of permanent nature.